Left Menu

Family of Missing Indian Student Seeks Closure in Dominican Republic

The family of Sudiksha Konanki, a missing 20-year-old Indian student, has requested the Dominican Republic police to declare her dead. Last seen on March 6, Konanki vanished while on vacation. Authorities have confiscated the passport of the last person with her, though foul play is not suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:35 IST
Family of Missing Indian Student Seeks Closure in Dominican Republic

The family of Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian student who disappeared while on vacation in the Dominican Republic, has requested local officials to declare her deceased, according to reports from U.S. media.

Konanki, who is an Indian citizen and a permanent U.S. resident, was last spotted on March 6 at the Riu Republic Resort in Punta Cana. Despite an exhaustive search operation, her whereabouts remain unknown, prompting her family to seek a formal declaration of death. The Dominican Republic National Police received a letter from the family, with spokesperson Diego Pesqueira confirming the communication.

Investigations are ongoing, with no suspects in custody, though the passport of Joshua Steven Riibe, the last person seen with Konanki, has been seized. Riibe, a U.S. student, has cooperated with the authorities. Surveillance footage captured Konanki with friends before her disappearance, and U.S. law enforcement has stated the case is still being treated as a missing persons incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025