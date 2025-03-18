Persistent Protests: Anganwadi and ASHA Workers Demand Fair Compensation
Anganwadi workers have started an indefinite protest demanding higher wages and retirement benefits. Similarly, ASHA workers continue their over-a-month-long demonstration. They criticize payment delays and lack of pensions after years of service. Despite minor government concessions, they remain firm on their demands amid disputes over funding from the central government.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Anganwadi workers initiated an indefinite protest outside the Secretariat, pressing for increased minimum wages and post-retirement benefits.
For over 36 days, a faction of ASHA workers has been protesting at the same location with similar demands. Anganwadi workers report irregular honorarium payments and lack of pensions despite deductions made for this purpose from their salaries.
The ongoing demonstrations intensified when ASHA workers blocked the Secretariat's main gate, initiating an indefinite hunger strike. Despite minor government concessions, they refuse to cease the protest amidst disputes over federal funding for health schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
