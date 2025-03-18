Persistent Protests: Anganwadi and ASHA Workers Demand Fair Compensation

On Tuesday, Anganwadi workers initiated an indefinite protest outside the Secretariat, pressing for increased minimum wages and post-retirement benefits.

For over 36 days, a faction of ASHA workers has been protesting at the same location with similar demands. Anganwadi workers report irregular honorarium payments and lack of pensions despite deductions made for this purpose from their salaries.

The ongoing demonstrations intensified when ASHA workers blocked the Secretariat's main gate, initiating an indefinite hunger strike. Despite minor government concessions, they refuse to cease the protest amidst disputes over federal funding for health schemes.

