Persistent Protests: Anganwadi and ASHA Workers Demand Fair Compensation

Anganwadi workers have started an indefinite protest demanding higher wages and retirement benefits. Similarly, ASHA workers continue their over-a-month-long demonstration. They criticize payment delays and lack of pensions after years of service. Despite minor government concessions, they remain firm on their demands amid disputes over funding from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, Anganwadi workers initiated an indefinite protest outside the Secretariat, pressing for increased minimum wages and post-retirement benefits.

For over 36 days, a faction of ASHA workers has been protesting at the same location with similar demands. Anganwadi workers report irregular honorarium payments and lack of pensions despite deductions made for this purpose from their salaries.

The ongoing demonstrations intensified when ASHA workers blocked the Secretariat's main gate, initiating an indefinite hunger strike. Despite minor government concessions, they refuse to cease the protest amidst disputes over federal funding for health schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF's Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don't Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

