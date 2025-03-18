Pilgrims Arrested at Vaishno Devi Shrine for Concealed Weapons
A woman pilgrim from Delhi was arrested with a loaded pistol at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. Identified as Jyoti Gupta, she claimed to be a retired police constable. Another pilgrim, Sanjay Singh, was caught with cartridges. Both incidents have prompted police investigations.
A woman pilgrim from Delhi was apprehended after authorities discovered a loaded pistol in her possession at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials revealed on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Jyoti Gupta and claiming to be a retired police constable, was detected carrying the weapon accompanied by six rounds of ammunition during a checkpoint inspection near the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum) on the night between March 14 and 15, officials confirmed.
Investigations by the police initiated following the registration of an FIR. In a related event, Sanjay Singh, another pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh, faced legal action after two cartridges were located in his luggage near the Bhawan on Monday, officials stated.
