Pilgrims Arrested at Vaishno Devi Shrine for Concealed Weapons

A woman pilgrim from Delhi was apprehended after authorities discovered a loaded pistol in her possession at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Jyoti Gupta and claiming to be a retired police constable, was detected carrying the weapon accompanied by six rounds of ammunition during a checkpoint inspection near the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum) on the night between March 14 and 15, officials confirmed.

Investigations by the police initiated following the registration of an FIR. In a related event, Sanjay Singh, another pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh, faced legal action after two cartridges were located in his luggage near the Bhawan on Monday, officials stated.

