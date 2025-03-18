Left Menu

Bombay High Court Orders Demolition of Unauthorized Mosque in Thane

The Bombay High Court reprimands the Thane Municipal Corporation for its failure to demolish an unauthorized mosque. The court orders the mosque's demolition after Ramzan, following a plea by a housing company. The TMC cited opposition from a mob as the reason for incomplete demolition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has criticized the Thane Municipal Corporation for neglecting to demolish an unauthorized mosque, emphasizing that enforcing the law is crucial. The court has decreed the mosque's demolition to be completed by April 14, post-Ramzan.

A petition by New Shree Swami Samartha Borivade claimed illegal construction by Gazi Salauddin Rehmatulla Hoole Trust on its land. Despite partial demolition, resistance from a mob halted the process, according to the TMC.

Justices Gadkari and Khata stressed law enforcement necessity, dismissing claims of mob obstruction, and instructed the TMC to proceed with the demolition promptly upon Ramzan's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

