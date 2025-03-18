Bombay High Court Orders Demolition of Unauthorized Mosque in Thane

The Bombay High Court has criticized the Thane Municipal Corporation for neglecting to demolish an unauthorized mosque, emphasizing that enforcing the law is crucial. The court has decreed the mosque's demolition to be completed by April 14, post-Ramzan.

A petition by New Shree Swami Samartha Borivade claimed illegal construction by Gazi Salauddin Rehmatulla Hoole Trust on its land. Despite partial demolition, resistance from a mob halted the process, according to the TMC.

Justices Gadkari and Khata stressed law enforcement necessity, dismissing claims of mob obstruction, and instructed the TMC to proceed with the demolition promptly upon Ramzan's conclusion.

