Bombay High Court Orders Demolition of Unauthorized Mosque in Thane
The Bombay High Court reprimands the Thane Municipal Corporation for its failure to demolish an unauthorized mosque. The court orders the mosque's demolition after Ramzan, following a plea by a housing company. The TMC cited opposition from a mob as the reason for incomplete demolition.
The Bombay High Court has criticized the Thane Municipal Corporation for neglecting to demolish an unauthorized mosque, emphasizing that enforcing the law is crucial. The court has decreed the mosque's demolition to be completed by April 14, post-Ramzan.
A petition by New Shree Swami Samartha Borivade claimed illegal construction by Gazi Salauddin Rehmatulla Hoole Trust on its land. Despite partial demolition, resistance from a mob halted the process, according to the TMC.
Justices Gadkari and Khata stressed law enforcement necessity, dismissing claims of mob obstruction, and instructed the TMC to proceed with the demolition promptly upon Ramzan's conclusion.
