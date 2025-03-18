Left Menu

Ceasefire Collapses as Israeli Strikes Pound Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza ended a two-month truce with Hamas, killing 326. Prime Minister Netanyahu called for strong action to free hostages. Many casualties, including children, escalated tensions across the Middle East, threatening further violence. The UN urged for an immediate ceasefire reinstatement amid ongoing strikes.

Israeli airstrikes shattered a two-month ceasefire in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 326 people, according to Palestinian health authorities on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military was directed to take 'strong action' against Hamas to secure the release of remaining hostages in Gaza.

Israel plans to escalate its military actions against Hamas after accusing the group of failing to honor the ceasefire. The strikes, leading to numerous casualties including children, have been reported across multiple locations in Gaza, with hospitals overwhelmed and bodies piling up.

The Israeli military targeted dozens of locations and hinted at potential ground operations. Meanwhile, the UN called for the immediate reinstatement of the ceasefire. As tensions rise in the Middle East, Tel Aviv opened shelters anticipating possible retaliatory actions by Hamas or other regional groups.

