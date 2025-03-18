Left Menu

Gaza Conflict Escalates as Ceasefire Crumbles Amid Israeli Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes intensify in Gaza, resulting in over 400 Palestinian casualties and raising concerns of ceasefire collapse. Israeli military demands retaliation after Hamas's refusal to release hostages. Mediation efforts by Egypt and the U.S. continue as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fragile ceasefire in Gaza appears to be shattering, as Israeli airstrikes have intensified, killing over 400 Palestinians, according to health officials. The military action is in response to Hamas's refusal to release remaining hostages kidnapped in an October attack. Israeli forces vow to use more force, raising fears of further bloodshed.

Reports from the ground depict a dire situation, with airstrikes hitting homes across Gaza, forcing residents to flee once again. Hospitals, already strained by ongoing conflict, struggle to cope with mounting casualties. International mediators, including Egypt and Qatar, attempt to salvage the peace agreement, emphasizing restraint and negotiation.

The conflict's resurgence has drawn global attention, with the United Nations and other international bodies condemning the violence. As regional tensions swell, the prospect of extended warfare threatens stability across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

