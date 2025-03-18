Gaza Conflict Escalates as Ceasefire Crumbles Amid Israeli Airstrikes

The fragile ceasefire in Gaza appears to be shattering, as Israeli airstrikes have intensified, killing over 400 Palestinians, according to health officials. The military action is in response to Hamas's refusal to release remaining hostages kidnapped in an October attack. Israeli forces vow to use more force, raising fears of further bloodshed.

Reports from the ground depict a dire situation, with airstrikes hitting homes across Gaza, forcing residents to flee once again. Hospitals, already strained by ongoing conflict, struggle to cope with mounting casualties. International mediators, including Egypt and Qatar, attempt to salvage the peace agreement, emphasizing restraint and negotiation.

The conflict's resurgence has drawn global attention, with the United Nations and other international bodies condemning the violence. As regional tensions swell, the prospect of extended warfare threatens stability across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)