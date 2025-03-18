Left Menu

Truce Torn Apart: Israeli Strikes Devastate Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed over 400 people, ending a period of relative calm after ceasefire talks faltered. Israel and Hamas blame each other for breaching the truce, with both sides engaging in diplomatic maneuvering amid escalated military actions. The strikes have exacerbated Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:41 IST

Israeli airstrikes bombarded the Gaza Strip, killing over 400 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, ending weeks of relative calm as ceasefire discussions collapsed. Both Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas accused each other of violating the truce, which had mostly held since January, granting respite to Gaza's 2 million residents whose homes were mostly destroyed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the strikes as a response to Hamas rejecting proposals to extend the ceasefire. His office declared that Israel would escalate military operations against Hamas. Witnesses reported that strikes hit homes and tent encampments across Gaza, while Israeli tanks fired from the border, marking one of the conflict's deadliest days.

International figures, including mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., condemned the assaults and urged renewed negotiations. The strikes come amid a humanitarian crisis, as hospitals face overwhelming casualties. Meanwhile, Israel readied for potential retaliatory attacks and continued operations in the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

