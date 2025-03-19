Left Menu

Lawmakers Demand Restoration of Ukraine Child Abduction Program

Democratic U.S. lawmakers urge President Trump's administration to reinstate a tracking program for Ukrainian children allegedly abducted by Russia. The program, run by Yale's Humanitarian Research Lab, was cut off, risking the loss of critical data. Lawmakers call for sanctions against Russian officials involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 02:39 IST
Lawmakers Demand Restoration of Ukraine Child Abduction Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic lawmakers in the United States are calling on President Trump's administration to restore a crucial tracking program that monitored the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. The lawmakers demand the reinstatement of a Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab initiative that previously tracked thousands of abducted children.

The program was terminated as part of broader budget cuts, resulting in a loss of vital satellite imagery and data on approximately 30,000 children, according to the lawmakers. Representative Greg Landsman from Ohio led the group in expressing concerns about the potential permanent deletion of this data, describing the repercussions as devastating.

The group has also urged the Trump administration to impose sanctions on Russian and Belarusian officials responsible for the violations. They argue that these acts, which violate international children's rights, require urgent punitive measures to ensure accountability and justice. Meanwhile, the program's cancellation raises fears of protecting President Putin from prosecution over war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025