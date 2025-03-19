'1090 Helpline: Akhilesh Yadav's Legacy Expands to Rajasthan'

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, has noted the expansion of the '1090' women's safety helpline to Rajasthan, a program that originated under his leadership in Uttar Pradesh.

Through a social media post, Yadav expressed optimism that the initiative would establish a robust and effective security system for women in Rajasthan.

He highlighted the importance of the helpline and the PDA movement in promoting women's safety and confidence, claiming it reflects the positive impact of the SP's societal initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)