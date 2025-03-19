Left Menu

'1090 Helpline: Akhilesh Yadav's Legacy Expands to Rajasthan'

Akhilesh Yadav highlights the expansion of the '1090' women's safety helpline, originally introduced in Uttar Pradesh, to Rajasthan. He hopes this will create a strong security system for women. Yadav also emphasizes the PDA movement's role in fostering women's security and confidence under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, has noted the expansion of the '1090' women's safety helpline to Rajasthan, a program that originated under his leadership in Uttar Pradesh.

Through a social media post, Yadav expressed optimism that the initiative would establish a robust and effective security system for women in Rajasthan.

He highlighted the importance of the helpline and the PDA movement in promoting women's safety and confidence, claiming it reflects the positive impact of the SP's societal initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

