Hungary's Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Rights: A Return to Repressive Policies

Hungary's new anti-LGBTQ+ law banning Pride events and allowing facial recognition to identify attendees led to large protests in Budapest. The legislation is part of a wider crackdown against LGBTQ+ rights by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist party, drawing criticism from rights groups and European politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A sweeping new anti-LGBTQ+ law has been enacted in Hungary, banning Pride events and sanctioning the use of facial recognition technology to identify participants. This legislative move sparked massive protests on the streets of Budapest, as thousands of demonstrators voiced their opposition to the government's policies.

The law, passed with a decisive majority in Hungary's parliament, is part of a broader strategy by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist-populist party to curtail LGBTQ+ rights. Critics argue that these measures echo repressive policies seen in countries like Russia and are part of an effort to distract from internal economic and social issues.

Budapest Pride organizers have condemned the new law, describing it as state-sponsored discrimination under the guise of child protection. Despite these challenges, the legislation has galvanized support for the LGBTQ+ community, with more individuals pledging to participate in future Pride events as a form of resistance.

