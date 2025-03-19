Left Menu

ARSA Leader Arrested: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Rohingya Group

The Bangladesh authorities have captured Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, leader of the Rohingya insurgent group ARSA, on murder and other charges. The arrest highlights ARSA's extensive activities, including violence in refugee camps and the murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah.

Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh authorities have apprehended Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, leader of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), along with 10 associates, on charges of murder, illegal entry, and militant activities. The police executed the arrests during a strategic raid in Narayanganj district, near Dhaka.

As documented by an International Crisis Group report, Ataullah spearheaded ARSA's aggression against Myanmar's security forces in 2016, intending to claim rights for the persecuted Rohingya minority. Analysts have identified him as ARSA's leader, known for appearing in videos taking accountability for these attacks.

The group's violent cross-border actions prompted a military crackdown in Myanmar, leading over 750,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh in 2017. ARSA's activities reportedly extend within refugee camps, including crimes like killings and smuggling. This environment of violence has strained efforts toward a peaceful resolution to the Rohingya crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

