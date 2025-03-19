Ukraine's Call for Peace and Trade Resurgence Amidst Conflict

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made a strong appeal for 'long-lasting peace' at the World Trade Centre, urging Russia to accept an unconditional ceasefire. Speaking during his visit to India, Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's desire to end the war this year and highlighted the need for international support, particularly from India.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Sybiha's comments coincide with an impending call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed that the conflict, which began with 'unprovoked Russian aggression' in February 2022, poses a threat to the global order and should be halted.

In Mumbai, Sybiha inaugurated Ukraine's Consulate, signaling a commitment to bolstering bilateral trade relations. Despite war-caused challenges, including disruptions in the Black Sea, Ukraine continues to export goods to India, symbolized by the arrival of Ukrainian apples. WTC Chairman Vijay Kalantri revealed that trade between the two nations has halved since the war began, but a ceasefire could redefine their economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)