Liquor Business Showdown: Sharp Shooter Arrested in Gurugram Murder Case
A sharp shooter is arrested in Gurugram for the murder of liquor businessman Baljeet Yadav, amidst a power struggle in the liquor industry. The shooting occurred in Hayatpur village. Police investigations are ongoing, with a 20,000 rupees reward announced for further arrests. Rivalry appears to be the murder motive.
The Gurugram Police have made an arrest in the shooting of Baljeet Yadav, a liquor businessman, amid persistent conflict in the regional liquor trade. Yadav was gunned down at his office in Hayatpur village on Tuesday.
Authorities note that a reward of Rs 20,000 had been placed on the suspect, who was wanted in another murder case. The murder is believed to be tied to the ongoing battle for supremacy in the liquor business.
The shooter, identified as Tek Chand alias Mohit from Khurrampur Khera village, has been detained. Investigations are underway to determine the involvement of other suspects, with further legal proceedings anticipated.
