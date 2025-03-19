Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Striving for Peace Amid Tensions

Former President Donald Trump engages in diplomatic discussions with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy to broker a ceasefire amidst ongoing tensions. Despite efforts, challenges remain as both nations trade accusations over military actions and infrastructure attacks, complicating the path to peace.

Updated: 19-03-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:58 IST
  • Ukraine

In a recent diplomatic effort, Former President Donald Trump spoke separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aiming to mediate a potential ceasefire between the two warring nations. Amidst ongoing tensions, Trump seeks alignment on both sides to halt hostilities.

Despite initial steps towards peace, the dialogue revealed persistent challenges. President Zelenskyy criticized Putin's promises as mismatched with reality, as Ukraine suffered from nocturnal drone strikes on energy facilities shortly after the talks. Russia, on the other hand, claims Ukraine continues its attacks, despite halting its own targeted strikes.

This development comes as the White House characterizes the communication as the beginning of a peace initiative, hoping for extended maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. However, Ukraine and Russia's conflicting narratives, coupled with Putin's conditions, hinder momentum towards a successful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

