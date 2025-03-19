White House Shifts Focus to Peace Deal Beyond US-Ukraine Minerals Pact

The White House announced a significant shift on Wednesday, moving beyond previously negotiated economic agreements related to minerals and natural resources between the United States and Ukraine.

Spearheaded by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, the focus is now directed at securing a long-term peace agreement involving Ukraine and Russia. This strategic pivot highlights a new diplomatic priority for the U.S. administration.

'We are now focused on a long-term peace agreement,' Leavitt stated, emphasizing the transition from economic ties to peace-building efforts. The decision marks a notable change in the geopolitical strategy of the region.

