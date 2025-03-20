Left Menu

Migrants Turned Geopolitical Pawns: Inside the Chaotic U.S.-El Salvador Deportations

Franco Caraballo, a Venezuelan migrant, was detained and deported to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act, accused of gang affiliation without evidence. His family is struggling to obtain information amid criticisms of U.S. policies turning migrants into geopolitical tools and the lack of transparency.

  • Country:
  • United States

In a distressing event, Franco Caraballo, a Venezuelan barber, found himself deported to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador over unverified claims of gang affiliation. The Trump administration has invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to carry out these deportations, targeting alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Caraballo's wife, Johanny Sánchez, vehemently denies the accusations and is caught in a bureaucratic labyrinth as she strives to locate her husband. This incident is part of a larger, troubling trend where U.S. immigration authorities have been conducting mass deportations without due legal process, drawing widespread condemnation.

The situation has sparked a diplomatic rift, with Venezuela labeling these actions as 'kidnappings'. Critics are concerned these policies are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis by stripping migrants of their basic rights and turning human lives into political leverage points.

