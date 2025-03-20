Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Maintenance to Able-Bodied Woman Seeking Alimony

The Delhi High Court ruled against a woman seeking interim maintenance from her estranged husband, emphasizing that law doesn't promote idleness. The court noted the woman's educational qualifications and earning potential, encouraging her to seek employment instead of relying on her husband's financial support.

The Delhi High Court has ruled that well-qualified women should not remain idle to claim interim maintenance from their spouses, emphasizing that the law doesn't encourage such idleness. The ruling came from Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, who examined Section 125 of the CrPC, meant to provide protection and equality among spouses.

A plea from a woman seeking maintenance from her estranged husband was dismissed. The woman, with substantial educational qualifications and prior work experience, had appealed against a trial court's decision. Justice Singh noted her potential to be self-sufficient and encouraged her to find suitable employment.

The court highlighted the woman's background—a master's degree from Australia and a lucrative career in Dubai—questioning her claims of unemployment. It concluded that her actions indicated malafide intentions of financial dependence on her husband, reiterating that her capabilities could ensure her independence.

