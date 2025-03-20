Left Menu

Ukraine's Bold Strike on Engels Airbase

Ukraine launched an attack on Russia's Engels military airbase using drones, leading to fires and explosions in the Saratov region. The base is home to strategic bombers and stores cruise missiles utilized in assaults on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a daring overnight assault, Ukraine targeted Russia's Engels military airbase in the Saratov region. Utilizing attack drones, the Ukrainian military sparked fires and explosions within the strategic zone, officials reported Thursday.

Engels airbase is a crucial site, housing Russian strategic bombers that have been actively deployed in military operations against Ukraine. It also contains storage facilities for cruise missiles and glide bombs, instrumental in carrying out attacks.

This operation marks a significant escalation in the conflict between the two nations, highlighting the tensions and ongoing military engagements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

