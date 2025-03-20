Ukraine's Bold Strike on Engels Airbase
Ukraine launched an attack on Russia's Engels military airbase using drones, leading to fires and explosions in the Saratov region. The base is home to strategic bombers and stores cruise missiles utilized in assaults on Ukraine.
In a daring overnight assault, Ukraine targeted Russia's Engels military airbase in the Saratov region. Utilizing attack drones, the Ukrainian military sparked fires and explosions within the strategic zone, officials reported Thursday.
Engels airbase is a crucial site, housing Russian strategic bombers that have been actively deployed in military operations against Ukraine. It also contains storage facilities for cruise missiles and glide bombs, instrumental in carrying out attacks.
This operation marks a significant escalation in the conflict between the two nations, highlighting the tensions and ongoing military engagements in the region.
