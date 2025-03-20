Brazilian Woman Caught Smuggling Liquid Cocaine at Mumbai Airport

A Brazilian national was detained at Mumbai airport after authorities discovered cocaine worth approximately Rs 11.1 crore in her possession, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) revealed on Thursday.

She had arrived in Mumbai from Sao Paulo on flight AF 218 when DRI's Mumbai zonal unit, acting on a specific intelligence tip-off, intercepted her. Upon inspection, seven pouches filled with a viscous liquid were found concealed within her clothing, the DRI representative stated.

Field tests confirmed the substance as cocaine. The woman admitted to smuggling a total of 1110 grams of cocaine in liquid form. Consequently, she has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official confirmed.

