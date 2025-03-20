Left Menu

Controversial Activist Challenges Prison Conditions

British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, is challenging his segregation in prison, claiming it's politically motivated. He has been separated from other prisoners due to safety concerns. His mental health has reportedly suffered, with fears of relapse into substance abuse upon release.

Updated: 20-03-2025 21:01 IST
Controversial Activist Challenges Prison Conditions
British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, is contesting his segregation in Woodhill Prison, citing political bias as the reason for his solitary confinement.

Held since October for contempt of court, Yaxley-Lennon alleges his treatment is meant to quell his activist efforts. While prison authorities claim safety concerns, his legal team argues that Yaxley-Lennon's mental health is deteriorating.

Meanwhile, government attorney Tom Cross refutes allegations of discrimination, emphasizing the extra privileges granted to Yaxley-Lennon. Supporters like Elon Musk have reportedly financed his legal costs, and the activist vows to continue highlighting perceived injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

