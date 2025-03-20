Controversial Activist Challenges Prison Conditions

British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, is contesting his segregation in Woodhill Prison, citing political bias as the reason for his solitary confinement.

Held since October for contempt of court, Yaxley-Lennon alleges his treatment is meant to quell his activist efforts. While prison authorities claim safety concerns, his legal team argues that Yaxley-Lennon's mental health is deteriorating.

Meanwhile, government attorney Tom Cross refutes allegations of discrimination, emphasizing the extra privileges granted to Yaxley-Lennon. Supporters like Elon Musk have reportedly financed his legal costs, and the activist vows to continue highlighting perceived injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)