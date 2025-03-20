Left Menu

Judge Cleared of Misconduct After CNN Interview on Trump's Threats

A U.S. judge has been cleared of any misconduct after appearing on CNN to address threats against the judiciary and comments made by Donald Trump about another judge. The ethics complaints were dismissed, asserting that the judge maintained judicial impartiality by refraining from discussing the merits of any legal case.

In a pivotal decision, a U.S. judge has been exonerated from ethics complaints stemming from an interview with CNN where he addressed threats against the judiciary and Donald Trump's statements about another judge's family. The 3rd Circuit Judicial Council found no misconduct, affirming that the judge remained impartial by not discussing the merits of any ongoing cases.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Chagares underlined the judge's cautionary remarks on the "unintended consequences" of public comments akin to Trump's and his advocacy for judicial independence. Such statements, according to Chagares, do not amount to judicial misconduct, as reflected in the council's January 31 ruling, publicized this week.

The cleared judge, appointed by former President George W. Bush, had spoken out on CNN following inflammatory remarks by Trump directed at Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter. Concerns continue to mount over judicial security amid critical rhetoric from political figures. The case resurfaced as Trump faced trial concerning hush money payments to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign.

