High Court Denies Bail to Alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed Operative Raees Sheikh

The Bombay High Court has rejected a bail plea from Raees Ahmed Sheikh, accused of being a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative. The court stated there was prima facie evidence that Sheikh conducted reconnaissance on the Nagpur memorial of RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar.

According to the high court's ruling, Sheikh had been providing logistic support to the banned terrorist organization and had passed on sensitive information about the RSS memorial to his handlers in Pakistan.

The court maintained that Sheikh's activities were in line with a preparatory act for terrorism, justifying his continued detention. His efforts are viewed as threatening the peace, unity, and tranquillity of India, despite his lawyer's argument that the case lacked sufficient evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)