High Court Denies Bail to Alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed Operative Raees Sheikh
The Bombay High Court refused bail to Raees Ahmed Sheikh, accused of being a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative conducting reconnaissance of RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur. The court cited prima facie evidence of Sheikh's involvement with the banned terrorist organization and potential disturbance to India's peace and unity.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has rejected a bail plea from Raees Ahmed Sheikh, accused of being a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative. The court stated there was prima facie evidence that Sheikh conducted reconnaissance on the Nagpur memorial of RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar.
According to the high court's ruling, Sheikh had been providing logistic support to the banned terrorist organization and had passed on sensitive information about the RSS memorial to his handlers in Pakistan.
The court maintained that Sheikh's activities were in line with a preparatory act for terrorism, justifying his continued detention. His efforts are viewed as threatening the peace, unity, and tranquillity of India, despite his lawyer's argument that the case lacked sufficient evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Terrorism Index 2025: Pakistan becomes world's second-most terrorism affected country
Fight against drug menace, terrorism on the same pedestal: J-K DGP
Pakistan becomes world's second-most terrorism-affected country in 2024: Report
Jaishankar calls terrorism "perennial challenge", says "needs to be dealt with great deal of resolution and commitment"
Teen Indicted for Terrorism in Landmark Harris County Case