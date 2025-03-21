Left Menu

High Court Denies Bail to Alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed Operative Raees Sheikh

The Bombay High Court refused bail to Raees Ahmed Sheikh, accused of being a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative conducting reconnaissance of RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur. The court cited prima facie evidence of Sheikh's involvement with the banned terrorist organization and potential disturbance to India's peace and unity.

  • India

The Bombay High Court has rejected a bail plea from Raees Ahmed Sheikh, accused of being a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative. The court stated there was prima facie evidence that Sheikh conducted reconnaissance on the Nagpur memorial of RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar.

According to the high court's ruling, Sheikh had been providing logistic support to the banned terrorist organization and had passed on sensitive information about the RSS memorial to his handlers in Pakistan.

The court maintained that Sheikh's activities were in line with a preparatory act for terrorism, justifying his continued detention. His efforts are viewed as threatening the peace, unity, and tranquillity of India, despite his lawyer's argument that the case lacked sufficient evidence.

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

