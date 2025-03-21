Scuba Dive Turns Nightmare: UK National Denied Bail in Andaman Assault Case

A UK national has been denied bail by a court in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following allegations of sexual assault on a female tourist from Bengaluru. The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Port Blair rejected the bail plea on Thursday, as confirmed by officials.

The incident reportedly took place at a scuba diving resort in Swaraj Dweep, where the tourist met the accused, who was learning scuba diving. The woman filed a Zero FIR on March 6, leading to the arrest of the British national by the Andaman Police on March 7.

The accused has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is providing support to him. His judicial custody has been extended, and a hearing date in the District and Sessions Court is yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)