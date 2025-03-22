Daring Sea Rescue: Indian Navy and Coast Guard Save Foreign Crew Members

Three foreign crew members aboard a Panama-flagged bulk carrier were saved from severe burn injuries by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard in a daring rescue operation. The incident happened offshore, approximately 230 nautical miles west of Goa.

The affected individuals included two Chinese nationals and one Indonesian, who were onboard the MV Heilan Star. A fourth crew member unfortunately succumbed to injuries prior to the rescue. The Indian Navy mobilized INS Vikrant and INS Deepak to execute the emergency medical evacuation shortly after learning of the incident.

In early morning light, a Seaking helicopter from INS Vikrant conducted a challenging winching operation to safely retrieve the injured crew members. They were then transferred to a civil hospital after being flown to INS Hansa, Goa. This mission highlights the dedication of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to humanitarian missions beyond national boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)