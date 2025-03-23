Left Menu

Delhi High Court Judge Denies Cash Allegations Amidst Residence Fire Controversy

Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma has refuted allegations regarding recovered cash from his residence after a fire incident. He contends the accusations are conspiratorial, affirming neither he nor his family knew of any cash in the storeroom. An inquiry by Chief Justice Upadhyaya is underway.

  • India

The controversy surrounding Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma intensified as he fiercely denied allegations related to a significant cash recovery from his residence. The situation unfolded after a fire appeared on Holi night, leading to accusations which Varma dismissed as attempts to malign his reputation.

In his statement, Justice Varma maintained that neither he nor his family placed or had knowledge of any cash in the storeroom at his official residence. He described the accusations as part of a conspiracy and criticized the media for not verifying facts before broadcasting such claims.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has launched an in-house inquiry under Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya. Additionally, a proposal to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court is reportedly in consideration as part of resolving the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

