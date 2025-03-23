In a significant international development, Venezuela and the United States have reached an accord to restart repatriation flights for migrants, as announced by President Nicolas Maduro. These flights are slated to begin on Sunday, marking a critical step in addressing migrant issues between the two nations.

In a separate development, an Israeli airstrike has reportedly killed Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel in southern Gaza, according to local media sources. This event has heightened tensions in the region, as Israel continues to respond to cross-border hostilities.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, questions linger following Russia's retaking of Kursk. Ukrainians are conflicted about the human cost of the conflict, with queries about its worth persisting. These stories highlight ongoing geopolitical struggles and their wide-reaching implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)