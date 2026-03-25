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Tragic Recruitment: Zimbabweans Deceived into Ukraine Conflict

Zimbabwe discloses the deaths of 15 citizens fighting for Russia in Ukraine, highlighting a deceptive recruitment scheme labeled as human trafficking. With social media as the modus operandi, families demand action, as returned recruits face medical problems. The issue resonates with similar cases in Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:33 IST
Tragic Recruitment: Zimbabweans Deceived into Ukraine Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe announced that 15 of its nationals were killed while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, indicating a deceptive recruitment strategy likened to human trafficking. This alarming revelation underscores the manipulation of Zimbabweans through social media by third-party recruiters.

The Russian embassy in Harare declined to comment on the incident. Reports reveal that African men are recruited under the guise of employment, only to find themselves in conflict zones in Ukraine. This has incited significant outrage across Africa, including in Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa.

Families of the deceived fighters are pleading for governmental intervention, but responses have been cautious to avoid political friction with Moscow. Minister Zhemu Soda stated that 16 Zimbabweans have returned and are now receiving medical care. Meanwhile, Kenya stated over 1,000 of its citizens had joined the fight, but an agreement with Russia has stopped further recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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