Goa Assembly Budget Session Set to Tackle Key Legislation

The Goa legislative assembly will hold its budget session from March 24 to 26. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is slated to present the state's budget for 2025-26. The session will feature the introduction of important bills and address 728 questions raised by MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa legislative assembly is slated to convene for its budget session from March 24 to 26, officials announced on Sunday. Marking a significant event on the legislative calendar, this session will see Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presenting the state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

A notable highlight of the session is the introduction of the Goa Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which signals the state's intentions to welcome private universities. Additionally, Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserratte is expected to propose The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) (Goa Amendment) Bill, 2025, reinforcing employment regulations in the private sector.

The assembly will also deliberate on 728 questions submitted by MLAs, providing an opportunity for rigorous discussion. Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai's previous address to the assembly will be acknowledged in a motion of thanks. This session underscores the legislative body's commitment to addressing pressing state matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

