Goa Assembly Budget Session Set to Tackle Key Legislation
The Goa legislative assembly will hold its budget session from March 24 to 26. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is slated to present the state's budget for 2025-26. The session will feature the introduction of important bills and address 728 questions raised by MLAs.
- Country:
- India
The Goa legislative assembly is slated to convene for its budget session from March 24 to 26, officials announced on Sunday. Marking a significant event on the legislative calendar, this session will see Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presenting the state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.
A notable highlight of the session is the introduction of the Goa Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which signals the state's intentions to welcome private universities. Additionally, Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserratte is expected to propose The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) (Goa Amendment) Bill, 2025, reinforcing employment regulations in the private sector.
The assembly will also deliberate on 728 questions submitted by MLAs, providing an opportunity for rigorous discussion. Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai's previous address to the assembly will be acknowledged in a motion of thanks. This session underscores the legislative body's commitment to addressing pressing state matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- legislative
- assembly
- budget
- session
- Chief Minister
- Pramod Sawant
- private
- universities
- employment
ALSO READ
Trailblazing Women in Command: All-Female Security Team Protects MP Chief Minister
Portal to be launched for registration under Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
CM-led committee formed for implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Annapurna Devi to Champion Gender Equality at UN's CSW Session
Shimla Police Bolsters Force for Assembly Session