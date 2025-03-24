Left Menu

U.S. Advances Black Sea Ceasefire Talks Amid Ukrainian Conflict

The U.S. delegation, led by Andrew Peek and Michael Anton, seeks to establish a Black Sea maritime ceasefire in meetings with Russian officials. Following discussions with Ukraine, the talks aim to reduce violence in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, focusing on confidence-building measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 04:19 IST
U.S. Advances Black Sea Ceasefire Talks Amid Ukrainian Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. delegation is making a concerted effort to secure a Black Sea maritime ceasefire amid ongoing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. Talks are set to take place Monday with Russian officials, having already consulted with Ukrainian diplomats on Sunday.

Key figures in the discussions include Andrew Peek of the White House National Security Council and Michael Anton from the State Department, leading the U.S. effort. The talks, mandated by President Donald Trump, aim to halt Russia's aggression, now in its third year, against Ukraine. The ultimate goal is to enable free shipping through a maritime ceasefire.

Amid this high-stakes diplomatic initiative, concerns linger among European allies over Trump's outreach to Russia, fearing a shift in U.S. foreign policy. Despite ongoing negotiations, both Ukraine and Russia report continued strikes, underscoring the fragile situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025