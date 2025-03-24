U.S. Advances Black Sea Ceasefire Talks Amid Ukrainian Conflict

A U.S. delegation is making a concerted effort to secure a Black Sea maritime ceasefire amid ongoing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. Talks are set to take place Monday with Russian officials, having already consulted with Ukrainian diplomats on Sunday.

Key figures in the discussions include Andrew Peek of the White House National Security Council and Michael Anton from the State Department, leading the U.S. effort. The talks, mandated by President Donald Trump, aim to halt Russia's aggression, now in its third year, against Ukraine. The ultimate goal is to enable free shipping through a maritime ceasefire.

Amid this high-stakes diplomatic initiative, concerns linger among European allies over Trump's outreach to Russia, fearing a shift in U.S. foreign policy. Despite ongoing negotiations, both Ukraine and Russia report continued strikes, underscoring the fragile situation on the ground.

