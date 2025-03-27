Court Blocks Trump's Venezuelan Deportations Amid Legal Tussle

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has upheld a temporary block on the Trump administration's attempt to deport some Venezuelan immigrants, marking a legal setback for former President Donald Trump. The administration invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to facilitate these deportations.

Despite the ruling, Trump's administration managed to deport 238 Venezuelans to El Salvador before the temporary block was enforced. Meanwhile, U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett criticized the government's lack of due process for the deportees, drawing a stark historical comparison to the treatment of Nazis under the same law.

The situation remains tense as legal challenges continue, and the possibility of the case reaching the Supreme Court looms. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's visit to El Salvador underscores the international implications and ongoing diplomatic concerns.

