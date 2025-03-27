Court Blocks Trump's Venezuelan Deportations Amid Legal Tussle
A U.S. appeals court upheld a block on Trump's deportation of Venezuelan immigrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. The decision is a setback for Trump, whose efforts are facing legal challenges from groups like the ACLU. The move sparked controversy over the treatment of alleged gang members.
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has upheld a temporary block on the Trump administration's attempt to deport some Venezuelan immigrants, marking a legal setback for former President Donald Trump. The administration invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to facilitate these deportations.
Despite the ruling, Trump's administration managed to deport 238 Venezuelans to El Salvador before the temporary block was enforced. Meanwhile, U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett criticized the government's lack of due process for the deportees, drawing a stark historical comparison to the treatment of Nazis under the same law.
The situation remains tense as legal challenges continue, and the possibility of the case reaching the Supreme Court looms. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's visit to El Salvador underscores the international implications and ongoing diplomatic concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
