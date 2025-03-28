Left Menu

Cornell Student Faces Deportation Amid Free Speech Controversy

Momodou Taal, a Cornell University student, is facing deportation after being denied relief by a federal judge. Taal's case is linked to his participation in protests deemed antisemitic by the government. His student visa was revoked, allegedly due to his involvement in disruptive activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Syracuse | Updated: 28-03-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:42 IST
Cornell Student Faces Deportation Amid Free Speech Controversy
deportation
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent legal challenge, Cornell University student Momodou Taal has been denied relief by a federal judge. Taal, originally from the UK and Gambia, contested the revocation of his student visa as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to expel non-citizens active in campus protests.

The administration claims these protests, which Taal participated in, are antisemitic and supportive of Hamas. They argue Taal's visa was revoked because his actions disrupted university policies and created a hostile environment for Jewish students. However, Taal and his legal team contend that the revocation violates free speech rights.

While Taal sought a temporary restraining order to block his removal, Judge Elizabeth Coombe ruled that he did not meet the necessary burden of proof. Taal continues his Africana studies remotely, amid claims of being unfairly targeted for his advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025