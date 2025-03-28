Cornell Student Faces Deportation Amid Free Speech Controversy

In a recent legal challenge, Cornell University student Momodou Taal has been denied relief by a federal judge. Taal, originally from the UK and Gambia, contested the revocation of his student visa as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to expel non-citizens active in campus protests.

The administration claims these protests, which Taal participated in, are antisemitic and supportive of Hamas. They argue Taal's visa was revoked because his actions disrupted university policies and created a hostile environment for Jewish students. However, Taal and his legal team contend that the revocation violates free speech rights.

While Taal sought a temporary restraining order to block his removal, Judge Elizabeth Coombe ruled that he did not meet the necessary burden of proof. Taal continues his Africana studies remotely, amid claims of being unfairly targeted for his advocacy.

