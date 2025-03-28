Waqf (Amendment) Bill Set for Reintroduction Amidst Political Tensions
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the reintroduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during the current Parliament session. He emphasized the Bill's alignment with the Constitution, addressing opposition fears and misinformation. Shah criticized previous legislation as politically motivated and underscored the government's commitment to transparency and constitutional integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the imminent reintroduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during the ongoing parliament session, vowing constitutional compliance.
Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Shah assured that misconceptions spread by the opposition, particularly about Muslim rights, are untrue, emphasizing the government's dedication to constitutional integrity.
He criticized the previous Waqf Act for political motivations and praised the BJP-led government's transparent approach, enabling legal challenges, to balance legislative actions with constitutional principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
JP Nadda and BJP Leaders Embrace Holi, Celebrating Unity and Progress
Sanjay Raut Criticizes BJP Rule, Calls It Worse Than Aurangzeb's
Delhi's Political Landscape Radiates as BJP Promises a Bright Future
DMK Leads United Opposition Against Delimitation Proposal
Tushar Gandhi's Bold Stand Against RSS and BJP: Unapologetic and Resolute