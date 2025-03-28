Left Menu

Waqf (Amendment) Bill Set for Reintroduction Amidst Political Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the reintroduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during the current Parliament session. He emphasized the Bill's alignment with the Constitution, addressing opposition fears and misinformation. Shah criticized previous legislation as politically motivated and underscored the government's commitment to transparency and constitutional integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:28 IST
Waqf (Amendment) Bill Set for Reintroduction Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the imminent reintroduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during the ongoing parliament session, vowing constitutional compliance.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Shah assured that misconceptions spread by the opposition, particularly about Muslim rights, are untrue, emphasizing the government's dedication to constitutional integrity.

He criticized the previous Waqf Act for political motivations and praised the BJP-led government's transparent approach, enabling legal challenges, to balance legislative actions with constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025