Waqf (Amendment) Bill Set for Reintroduction Amidst Political Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the imminent reintroduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during the ongoing parliament session, vowing constitutional compliance.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Shah assured that misconceptions spread by the opposition, particularly about Muslim rights, are untrue, emphasizing the government's dedication to constitutional integrity.

He criticized the previous Waqf Act for political motivations and praised the BJP-led government's transparent approach, enabling legal challenges, to balance legislative actions with constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)