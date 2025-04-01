India's Swift Response: 'Operation Brahma' Provides Relief to Quake-Hit Myanmar

India has swiftly intervened to support Myanmar, a nation devastated by a powerful earthquake, through a relief operation termed 'Operation Brahma.' On Tuesday, the Indian Naval ship INS Gharial departed Visakhapatnam harbor, laden with an impressive 440 tonnes of relief supplies destined to aid Myanmar's crisis-stricken populace.

Simultaneously, Indian Naval vessels INS Satpura and INS Savitri, which had embarked over the weekend, have successfully reached Yangon, delivering 40 tonnes of critical supplies. Further bolstering the effort, INS Karmuk and LCU 52 arrived in Yangon with nearly 30 tonnes of additional aid, signaling a coordinated and robust humanitarian mission.

The initiative highlights India's commitment to emergency relief, with the deployment of a field hospital in Mandalay, now fully operational, comprising 118 personnel and a 200-bed capacity. The hospital effectively caters to the medical needs of the affected, including performing life-saving surgeries, underlining India's comprehensive response to this regional catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)