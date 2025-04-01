Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Unauthorized Firecracker Warehouse Claims 21 Lives

A devastating explosion at an unauthorized firecracker warehouse in Gujarat's Banaskantha district led to the deaths of 21 people, including children and women, from Madhya Pradesh. The blast caused the structure to collapse, with investigations revealing lapses in licence renewal and storage practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:25 IST
A catastrophic explosion at an unauthorized firecracker warehouse in Gujarat's Banaskantha district resulted in 21 fatalities, including children and women from Madhya Pradesh. The victims had migrated in search of better opportunities, only to meet a tragic end.

The blast, which occurred near Deesa town, caused the warehouse to collapse, scattering debris over hundreds of meters. The deceased include families who resided on the premises, highlighting the inhuman conditions under which they lived and worked.

Local authorities confirmed that the warehouse had previously held a storage licence, but it was not renewed due to non-compliance with safety norms. A special investigation team has been formed to establish the cause of the blast and assess any legal breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

