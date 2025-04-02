Left Menu

Bihar Bridges: A Call for Safety Amidst Collapse Concerns

The Supreme Court has transferred a PIL regarding the safety of Bihar's bridges to the Patna High Court after recent collapses. Concerns center on structural integrity and flood-related vulnerabilities. The High Court is to oversee audits and actions aimed at preventing future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:01 IST
The Supreme Court has transferred to the Patna High Court a public interest litigation (PIL) expressing alarm over the safety and durability of bridges in Bihar, following multiple collapses in recent months.

The Chief Justice, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, directed the Patna High Court to conduct monthly reviews of the measures taken to ensure the structural integrity and safety of these bridges. Concerns have mounted as Bihar, a state prone to severe flooding, faces repeated infrastructure failures.

The petitioner, Brajesh Singh, emphasized the pressing need for structural audits and urged the creation of an expert panel to decide whether bridges should be reinforced or dismantled. Bihar's extensive history of floods, affecting 73% of its land area, further highlights the critical nature of this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

