Bihar Bridges: A Call for Safety Amidst Collapse Concerns

The Supreme Court has transferred to the Patna High Court a public interest litigation (PIL) expressing alarm over the safety and durability of bridges in Bihar, following multiple collapses in recent months.

The Chief Justice, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, directed the Patna High Court to conduct monthly reviews of the measures taken to ensure the structural integrity and safety of these bridges. Concerns have mounted as Bihar, a state prone to severe flooding, faces repeated infrastructure failures.

The petitioner, Brajesh Singh, emphasized the pressing need for structural audits and urged the creation of an expert panel to decide whether bridges should be reinforced or dismantled. Bihar's extensive history of floods, affecting 73% of its land area, further highlights the critical nature of this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)