Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Controversial Visit

Hungary's government declared its intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday, coinciding with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's state visit to the country. The decision follows the ICC's arrest warrant for Netanyahu concerning alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The charges against Netanyahu have been dismissed by Israel as politically driven and antisemitic. Hungary, although a founding member of the ICC, has stated it will not honor the arrest warrant, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban labeling the ruling as "brazen and unacceptable."

Gergely Gulyas, Orban's chief of staff, confirmed the withdrawal process would begin immediately despite the ICC's obligations. The Netherlands emphasized Hungary's duty to comply during the year-long withdrawal procedure. Netanyahu, backed by Hungary's Orban, faces accusations of crimes against the civilian population of Gaza by ICC judges.

