Left Menu

Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Controversial Visit

Hungary's government announced its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) following Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the country. Hungary, which has been a founding member of the ICC, took this step after the court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:28 IST
Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Controversial Visit
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hungary's government declared its intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday, coinciding with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's state visit to the country. The decision follows the ICC's arrest warrant for Netanyahu concerning alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The charges against Netanyahu have been dismissed by Israel as politically driven and antisemitic. Hungary, although a founding member of the ICC, has stated it will not honor the arrest warrant, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban labeling the ruling as "brazen and unacceptable."

Gergely Gulyas, Orban's chief of staff, confirmed the withdrawal process would begin immediately despite the ICC's obligations. The Netherlands emphasized Hungary's duty to comply during the year-long withdrawal procedure. Netanyahu, backed by Hungary's Orban, faces accusations of crimes against the civilian population of Gaza by ICC judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025