Espionage Escalation: China Detains Philippine Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

China has apprehended three Philippine nationals on suspicion of espionage, aggravating the already tense relations between the two nations. State-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the individuals confessed to transferring 'sensitive material' about China to a contact in the Philippines.

The incident follows recent Filipino arrests of Chinese nationals accused of espionage in the Philippines. Tensions have surged as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr fortifies ties with the US, a key rival of China. Beijing criticized Manila's concerns over its military actions around Taiwan, warning against inflammatory remarks.

The Philippines has been enhancing its military capabilities in response to disputes with China in the South China Sea region. Concurrently, the Chinese Embassy in Manila has issued a travel advisory cautioning citizens about increased security risks in the Philippines amid frequent harassment incidents targeting Chinese nationals and businesses.

