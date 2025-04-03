Poland Sets Ambitious Defense Spending Goal

Poland has unveiled plans to allocate 5% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to defense by 2026, marking the highest defense spending ratio among NATO countries. This strategic move was announced by Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz during a recent European Union defense ministers meeting in Warsaw.

The decision comes in response to the ongoing security challenges posed by Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine three years ago. Poland's commitment to strengthening its defense infrastructure highlights its proactive stance in regional security matters.

This year, Poland already aims to spend 4.7% of its GDP on defense, surpassing contributions made by other NATO members, including the United States, showcasing its dedication to bolstering national defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)