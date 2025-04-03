Germany's Drone Strategy: A Leap Into Modern Warfare

Germany is poised to significantly enhance its military capabilities by acquiring loitering munitions, commonly known as exploding drones, as it reacts to lessons learned from the Ukrainian battlefield.

The decision follows years of intense debate over the ethics and necessity of such technology and a recently approved defense spending surge.

Initial contracts with two yet-to-be-disclosed companies will facilitate the rollout, with an emphasis on adaptability to rapidly changing tech landscapes.

