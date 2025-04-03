Germany's Drone Strategy: A Leap Into Modern Warfare
Germany plans to acquire loitering munitions, or exploding drones, reflecting a shift in military strategy influenced by the Ukraine conflict. Following contentious debates, the acquisition addresses urgent needs for modernizing armed forces amid doubts over U.S. protection. Initial contracts are set to be signed shortly.
Germany is poised to significantly enhance its military capabilities by acquiring loitering munitions, commonly known as exploding drones, as it reacts to lessons learned from the Ukrainian battlefield.
The decision follows years of intense debate over the ethics and necessity of such technology and a recently approved defense spending surge.
Initial contracts with two yet-to-be-disclosed companies will facilitate the rollout, with an emphasis on adaptability to rapidly changing tech landscapes.
