Tragedy at Sea: Ongoing Search after Migrant Dinghy Sinks Near Greek Island

The Greek coast guard is in the midst of a search and rescue mission for a child missing after a tragic incident at sea. A rubber dinghy, carrying a total of 31 migrants, sank off an eastern Greek island near the Turkish coast.

Reports from Thursday morning indicated that rescue teams have been working tirelessly, yet seven people have died while 23 managed to survive. All passengers were reportedly from Afghanistan, and a 20-year-old man, accused of piloting the boat, was arrested under suspicion of human smuggling.

This disaster highlights the persistent dangers faced by migrants attempting to reach the European Union by sea. Greece remains a key destination for individuals fleeing turmoil and poverty, although the dangerous crossings frequently end in tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)