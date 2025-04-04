Call for Justice: Gangopadhyay Urges Review After Supreme Court Cancels School Jobs

A day after the Supreme Court invalidated appointments for over 25,000 school positions in West Bengal, BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to establish a committee. The purpose would be to devise a mechanism allowing deserving educators to reclaim their jobs.

The committee, suggested by Gangopadhyay, would be led by the education minister, include the School Service Commission chairman, and could potentially feature the former judge himself. He suggested filing a review petition with the Supreme Court to identify candidates who obtained their jobs honestly.

The TMC dismissed the proposal, maintaining that any resolution must adhere to the Supreme Court's directive. Gangopadhyay continues to assert political bias in the TMC's response, highlighting his belief in distinguishing deserving candidates from those involved in fraudulent hiring practices.

