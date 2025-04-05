Left Menu

Street Food Dreams: The Fatal Pursuit of Opportunity

A history-sheeter named Akbar Muhammad Sheikh, also known as Chand, was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman in Thane. The motive behind the crime was to fund a street food business venture. Chand was apprehended with stolen jewelry that belonged to the victim, Ranjana Patekar.

Updated: 05-04-2025 16:24 IST
  India

In a shocking turn of events, Akbar Muhammad Sheikh, known as Chand, was arrested for the alleged murder of a 60-year-old woman in Kalyan, Thane district. The heinous crime was reportedly committed as a desperate move to fund his street food business dream.

On March 20, the lifeless body of Ranjana Patekar was discovered in her home in Ambivali. Investigations quickly pointed to Chand, who had previously been released from Adharwadi jail eight months ago. He leveraged an opportunity to gain access to Patekar's house by asking for water, subsequently strangling her while the television volume was turned up to mask the crime.

Chand fled the scene with gold earrings worth Rs 1 lakh, intending to use the proceeds to start a momos stall. However, law enforcement officials, led by Deputy Commissioner Atul Zende, detained him in the Atali area and retrieved the stolen jewelry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

