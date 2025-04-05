Historic Meeting Sparks Hope for Peace in Manipur

Representatives from the Meitei and Kuki communities met face-to-face for the first time in nearly two years since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur. Facilitated by the Union Home Ministry, the meeting aimed to restore peace in the troubled state and was attended by central government officials and community leaders.

The gathering marked the first direct dialogue between the communities, which have been embroiled in conflict since May 2023. This five-hour meeting focused on strategy for reconciliation, maintaining law and order, and establishing a roadmap to peace, as reported by sources familiar with the discussions.

Despite the central government's efforts, ethnic violence in Manipur has persisted, resulting in numerous casualties and displacements. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that dialogue is crucial for resolving tensions and reiterated the government's priority to establish peace and eventually lift the President's rule imposed earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)