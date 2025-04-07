Trump Requests Supreme Court Intervention in Erroneous Deportation Case
President Trump has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to pause a judge's order mandating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported. The U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis demanded the administration bring Garcia back by April 4th, following a lawsuit from Garcia and his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking a temporary halt on an order from a judge that demands his administration bring back a Salvadoran man who was mistakenly deported.
The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on April 4, requiring the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia by the end of that Monday as a response to a lawsuit filed by Garcia and his family.
This development highlights tensions between the judicial and executive branches over immigration policies and their enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Immigration Stance: High Approval Amidst Economic Concerns
Trump's Firm Grip on Immigration Policy and Its Political Impacts
Marco Rubio's Caribbean Tour: Energy Security & Immigration in Focus
Turkish PhD Student's Detention Stirs Debate on Immigration Policies
Turkish Student's Detention Sparks Debate on Free Speech and Immigration