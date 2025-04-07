Trump Requests Supreme Court Intervention in Erroneous Deportation Case

President Donald Trump has approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking a temporary halt on an order from a judge that demands his administration bring back a Salvadoran man who was mistakenly deported.

The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on April 4, requiring the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia by the end of that Monday as a response to a lawsuit filed by Garcia and his family.

This development highlights tensions between the judicial and executive branches over immigration policies and their enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)