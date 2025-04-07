Left Menu

Trump Requests Supreme Court Intervention in Erroneous Deportation Case

President Trump has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to pause a judge's order mandating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported. The U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis demanded the administration bring Garcia back by April 4th, following a lawsuit from Garcia and his family.

Trump Requests Supreme Court Intervention in Erroneous Deportation Case
President Donald Trump has approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking a temporary halt on an order from a judge that demands his administration bring back a Salvadoran man who was mistakenly deported.

The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on April 4, requiring the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia by the end of that Monday as a response to a lawsuit filed by Garcia and his family.

This development highlights tensions between the judicial and executive branches over immigration policies and their enforcement.

