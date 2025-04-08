Supreme Court Upholds Federal Principles Against Governor's Bill Reservation

In a landmark decision affirming the federal structure, the Supreme Court has ruled against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's move to reserve ten bills for the President's review. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the ruling, asserting it safeguards the democratic rights of state assemblies.

Chief Minister Vijayan, previously embroiled in similar disputes with former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, highlighted that the court's judgment reinforces the need for governors to act upon cabinet advice, setting a precedent mandating timely bill passage.

The court clarified that under Article 200, governors hold no discretionary power in bill assent, admonishing them against obstructing state legislatures. The decision, emphasizing legislators' democratic mandate, challenges governors' actions infringing democratic will.

(With inputs from agencies.)