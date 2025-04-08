Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Federal Principles Against Governor's Bill Reservation

The Supreme Court ruled against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's reservation of bills, emphasizing the respect for federal structure and democratic processes. Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the decision as a victory for democracy, highlighting its potential to curb governors' overreach in legislative matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision affirming the federal structure, the Supreme Court has ruled against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's move to reserve ten bills for the President's review. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the ruling, asserting it safeguards the democratic rights of state assemblies.

Chief Minister Vijayan, previously embroiled in similar disputes with former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, highlighted that the court's judgment reinforces the need for governors to act upon cabinet advice, setting a precedent mandating timely bill passage.

The court clarified that under Article 200, governors hold no discretionary power in bill assent, admonishing them against obstructing state legislatures. The decision, emphasizing legislators' democratic mandate, challenges governors' actions infringing democratic will.

(With inputs from agencies.)

