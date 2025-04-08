Speaker Firm on Disallowing Waqf Act Discussion Amid Legislative Turmoil

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has firmly rejected the demands for a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act, citing adherence to legislative rules. His decision remains unchanged despite pressures from coalition members, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, and opposition parties.

Rather addressed the media, reaffirming that any potential no-confidence motion from opposition legislators, led by Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone, may proceed as the House will ultimately decide its outcome. He urged members to prioritize the House's smooth functioning for the public's benefit amidst ongoing protests.

The Speaker highlighted the Act's sub-judice status before the Supreme Court as the reason for disallowing adjournment motions related to the discussion. He emphasized the importance of adhering to legal protocols, underscoring that any changes to the law must occur through Parliament or the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)