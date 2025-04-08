Supreme Court Sets Precedent in Tamil Nadu Governor's Bill Standoff

In a significant judicial development, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, affirming that 10 bills previously stalled by Governor R N Ravi for presidential consideration must proceed without delay.

The bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, underscored the importance of Article 200 by setting a timeline of one to three months for governors to act on bills, aiming to prevent undue stalling and to uphold the federal structure of governance.

This landmark ruling not only clarifies the constitutional obligations of governors but also paves the way for smoother legislative processes by disallowing the use of 'pocket veto' tactics, thereby reinforcing the accountability and efficiency of state governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)