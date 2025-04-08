Army Chief Reviews Security Readiness in Kashmir
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the forward posts along the Line of Control in north Kashmir, assessing the security situation and the forces' operational preparedness. He underscored the importance of integrating technology into military operations and praised the troops for their resilience and commitment.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi undertook a significant visit to the forward posts along the Line of Control in north Kashmir, with a focus on assessing the region's security landscape and the forces' operational readiness, according to a statement from the Army.
During this strategic visit, he highlighted the essential role that technology must play in modern military operations, signaling a forward-thinking approach to defense readiness.
In addition to evaluating the operational environment, General Dwivedi engaged directly with the troops, commending their steadfast dedication and encouraging them to remain alert against both current and potential security threats.
