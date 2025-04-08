Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Amendment Cause Unrest

Protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, leading to the destruction of police vehicles and a police response involving tear gas. Security measures were tightened, and several arrests were made. Officials, including Mass Education Extension Minister, criticized the police's handling of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baharampur | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:18 IST
Chaos Erupts in Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Amendment Cause Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad, West Bengal, spiraled into violence, with stones hurled and police vehicles torched, authorities reported. The chaos erupted on NH-12, where protestors demanded the withdrawal of the new legislation.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Strengthened security measures were implemented, and several people were detained, though injuries to officers occurred during the unrest. Officials assured the public the situation was back under control.

Criticism arose from Mass Education Extension Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who condemned the police response. In contrast, Governor CV Ananda Bose stressed a need for firm action against violence. The opposition BJP criticized state leadership, citing failing law and order under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025