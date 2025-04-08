Chaos Erupts in Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Amendment Cause Unrest

A protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad, West Bengal, spiraled into violence, with stones hurled and police vehicles torched, authorities reported. The chaos erupted on NH-12, where protestors demanded the withdrawal of the new legislation.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Strengthened security measures were implemented, and several people were detained, though injuries to officers occurred during the unrest. Officials assured the public the situation was back under control.

Criticism arose from Mass Education Extension Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who condemned the police response. In contrast, Governor CV Ananda Bose stressed a need for firm action against violence. The opposition BJP criticized state leadership, citing failing law and order under the current administration.

