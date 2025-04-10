U.S.-Russia Diplomatic Mission Talks: Constructive Dialogue in Istanbul
The U.S. State Department and Russian delegations held constructive talks in Istanbul to discuss normalizing diplomatic missions. Despite progress, concerns remain about Russian policies banning local staff employment. Both nations aimed to stabilize diplomatic banking for their missions, seeking a mutually beneficial understanding.
The U.S. State Department labeled discussions held Thursday with Russian counterparts about normalizing diplomatic missions as 'constructive.' Despite this positive tone, the U.S. remains troubled by a Russian policy prohibiting the employment of local staff.
These deliberations took place in Istanbul, where the delegations from both nations came together to delve into the intricacies of diplomatic banking and mission stabilization.
The prevailing aim is to establish a cooperative framework conducive to stable diplomatic operations, fostering a better understanding between the two countries.
